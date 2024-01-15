Super Cup: Nestor scores a brace to keep NorthEast United hopes alive

Nestor Albiach Roger scored twice in the second half to give NorthEast United FC their first win in the Kalinga Super Cup in the second round of the Group B encounter at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday, January 15, 2024.

NorthEast United had to fight hard to get their first win in nine matches this season. This win keeps them in the race for a place in the semi-finals here, with a match left in hand against Kerala Blasters FC in the group stage on January 20. NorthEast United lost their first match of the group against Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast United started positively as they stormed the Shillong Lajong defensive lines with attacks from the flanks. The first real chance of the match fell to Romain Philippoteaux, whose shot was blocked by the Shillong defence in the eighth minute. Shillong were looking to sit back and play on the counter in the early minutes of the game.

The first goal of the match came in the 17th minute when Brazilian Douglas Rosa Tardin’s shot from just outside the box proved too challenging for NorthEast custodian Dipesh Chauhan, who struggled to deal with the bounce, resulting in the ball hitting the back of the net.



NorthEast dominated possession but failed to create a clear opportunity to equalise. Shillong Lajong came very close to doubling their lead when Daniel Goncalves hit the woodwork from a brilliant freekick in the 27th minute.

It took NorthEast United 44 minutes to muster up their first real chance at goal, but Parthib Sundar Gogoi failed to judge the run of the ball from a brilliant cross by Phillippoteaux and let the ball run out.

NorthEast United stacked up efforts in the second half, piling up pressure on the Shillong defence. Dinesh’s attempt in the 51st minute was well saved by Neitho to keep Shillong’s lead intact. The pressure finally paid off when Nestor slotted home the equaliser in the 59th minute with an easy header from close range to level the scores.

Although NorthEast looked like the better team on the pitch, Shillong were brave and showed no signs of backing down as they went forward with vigour and intent.

The turning point of the match came in the 67th minute when Nickson was tripped inside the penalty box by Pursunep, resulting in the referee pointing to the spot to offer NorthEast a penalty. Nestor steeped forward and calmly put the ball in the back of the net to give NorthEast the lead and three points in the end.