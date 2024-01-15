Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Lakshay Sheoran falls short of Olympics Quota in Men's Trap, Yogesh wins gold in 25m Center Fire Pistol

Lakshay Sheoran clinched the bronze medal with an impressive score of 33 out of 40, at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in the Men's Trap event. However, despite his commendable performance, Sheoran fell short of securing a quota for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The gold rush for Indian shooters continued with Yogesh Singh's outstanding performance in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol competition. Singh secured the individual gold medal by shooting an impressive 573, outclassing competitors Muad Al Balushi of Oman and Anang Yulianto of Indonesia, who claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Lakshay Sheoran bags BRONZE🥉 in Men's Trap with score of 33/40 but fails to earn a #Paris2024 quota.



Shreyasi Singh out at 5th position with score of 19/30 in the women's category.

Pankaj Yadav and Akshay Jain, the other Indian participants in the event, also delivered strong performances, finishing fourth and sixth, contributing to India's team gold with an aggregate score of 1704.



Meanwhile, in the women’s trap event, Shreyasi Singh, Commonwealth Games gold medallist, showcased her skills in the qualifiers, securing a spot in the final with a total of 115 points across five rounds. However, in the final, she had to settle for fifth place with 19 points.

The gold in the women’s trap went to Taipei’s Wan-Yu Liu, while China’s Xinqiu Zhang claimed silver, and Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko secured the bronze.

In the women’s trap team event, the Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, and Bhavya Tripathi won the silver medal with a total of 328, finishing behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan.