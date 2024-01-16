Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

India Open LIVE: HS Prannoy Wins, Lakshya Sen in action- Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch all the live updates of the Round of 32 matches of India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India Open LIVE: HS Prannoy Wins, Lakshya Sen in action- Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
X

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Jan 2024 9:16 AM GMT

India Open 2024 LIVE: The biggest badminton tournament in the country, India Open Super 750, begins today at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at IG Stadium, New Delhi.

Top players like HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat in men's singles, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun in men's doubles and Teresa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in women's doubles will be in action.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-01-16 05:23:56
>Load More
BadmintonLakshya SenHS Prannoy
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X