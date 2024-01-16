Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
India Open LIVE: HS Prannoy Wins, Lakshya Sen in action- Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the live updates of the Round of 32 matches of India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Tuesday.
India Open 2024 LIVE: The biggest badminton tournament in the country, India Open Super 750, begins today at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at IG Stadium, New Delhi.
Top players like HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat in men's singles, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun in men's doubles and Teresa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in women's doubles will be in action.
Live Updates
2024-01-16 05:23:56
- 16 Jan 2024 9:16 AM GMT
Lakshya trying to stay in the game with timely smashes
Game-3: Lakshya 11-15 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 9:14 AM GMT
A powerful smash from Priyanshu with a big jump
Game-3: Lakshya 9-13 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 9:10 AM GMT
Lakshya takes four straight point after the mid-game break
Game-3: Lakshya 9-11 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 9:07 AM GMT
Priyanshu Into mid-game break with 6 point lead after a successful drop shot
Game-3: Lakshya 5-11 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 9:05 AM GMT
Priyanshu extended the lead to 5 points
Game-3: Lakshya 4-9 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 9:01 AM GMT
Priyanshu in the hurry generates few quick points after regular attack
Game-3: Lakshya 1-6 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 9:00 AM GMT
An early lead for Priyanshu in the decider
Game-3: Lakshya 0-3 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 8:59 AM GMT
Priyanshu takes the second game after Lakshya hits the net
Game-2: Lakshya 16-21 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 8:54 AM GMT
Priyanshu just two points away from taking the match to third-game
Game-2: Lakshya 15-19 Priyanshu
- 16 Jan 2024 8:51 AM GMT
Priyanshu makes two back-to-back error on back court
Game-2: Lakshya 13-17 Priyanshu
