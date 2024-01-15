WFI defiant in face of suspension: Executive Committee meeting to proceed despite Ministry's warning

The suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) remains resolute in its decision to hold an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, undeterred by the stern warning issued by the sports ministry against hosting the national championships as per PTI.

Scheduled for January 29-31 in Pune, the Nationals have been deemed "unsanctioned" and "unrecognised" by the ministry, escalating tensions between the governing body and the government.

WFI President Sanjay Singh affirmed the federation's determination, to PTI, "We are going ahead with the meeting. I am expecting all affiliated units to attend. The decision to host the Nationals was taken at the AGM, and the members will discuss and ratify it." Singh emphasized that the decision was a collective one made during the General Council meeting on December 21.



The circulated agenda for the meeting includes a crucial point to "explain, define, and interpret certain provisions of the constitution." The president, as per the constitution, is designated as the chief officer empowered to call meetings, a stance the WFI vehemently defends despite the ministry's objections.

The ministry, citing violation of the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution, suspended the newly-elected body on December 24, prompting a standoff between the government and the wrestling federation. The WFI rejects the suspension, refusing to acknowledge the ad-hoc panel established by the IOA to oversee daily affairs.

In a counter move, the ad-hoc panel has announced plans to conduct the senior Nationals in Jaipur from February 3, further complicating the already contentious situation.