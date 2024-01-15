Viktor Axelsen withdraws from India Open Super 750

World no. 1 Viktor Axelsen pulled out of the forthcoming India Open Super 750, starting on Tuesday in New Delhi, due to health issues.

The Dane shuttler, who finished as the runner-up at the India Open last year, announced his decision to withdraw from the event on social media.

"After my match on Saturday I’ve been laying in bed Ill and after talking with the medical team present here in Malaysia, I’ve been advised to get additional checkup," the 30-year-old wrote on X.

Hi all,

After my match on Saturday I’ve been laying in bed Ill and after talking with the medical team present here in Malaysia, I’ve been advised to get additional checkup. That means that I unfortunately won’t be able to travel and be present at India Open this year, which is… — Viktor Axelsen (@ViktorAxelsen) January 15, 2024

"That means that I, unfortunately, won’t be able to travel and be present at India Open this year, which is rather disappointing as it has been a tournament where I’ve loved to play in front of the Indian badminton fans," he added.

Axelsen, who has been atop the world ranking for record weeks, suffered from niggles last season.

At last week's Malaysia Open Super 1000, defending the title in Kuala Lumpur, Axelsen went down against Shi Yu Qi in a three-setter in a 70-minute long semifinal, making a third-place finish.

Axelsen, the most dominant player in the last two seasons of the BWF World Tour, won seven titles last season, including the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Now his withdrawal paved the way for Indian shuttlers like Priyanshu Rajawat, who was likely to meet Axelsen in the quarterfinals, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth to taste success before the home crowd.