Indian Sports LIVE, January 15: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 15.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 15 Jan 2024 9:17 AM GMT
Beauty Dungdung happy to return to Indian women's team after injury
Indian women's hockey team midfielder Beauty Dungdung has returned to the national side in the ongoing FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi after recovering from an injury which required surgery in March last year.
The hosts India, placed in Pool B, earned an emphatic 3-1 win over New Zealand in their second game of the competition on Sunday, with Beauty finding herself on the goalsheet along with Udita and Sangita Kumari.
- 15 Jan 2024 9:11 AM GMT
Shooting Asia Olympic Qualification: Shreyasi Singh qualifies for final
Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh qualifies for final with score 115/125 at 4th Rank in Trap event at the ongoing Asia Olympic Qualification Shotgun at Kuwait city. Final start 4 pm IST.
- 15 Jan 2024 9:04 AM GMT
'We want to do well before our home crowd': Satwik-Chirag
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are determined to do well at the India Open Super 750, starting Tuesday, after missing a chance to win their first silverware making a runner-up finish at the season-opening Malaysia Open Super 1000 last week.
“We want to do well in our home country next week, so we don’t want to relax with this, we are more hungry and next week also we want to do well in front our home crowd,” Satwik said.
- 15 Jan 2024 9:03 AM GMT
Suspended WFI prez Sanjay Singh claims he receive death threats
Suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh alleged that he and his predecessor Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP from Kaisarganj, received a death threat over the phone.
Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against an unidentified person based on the complaint filed on January 13, when a person had called Sanjay Singh from a number and threatened to kill them.
- 15 Jan 2024 9:00 AM GMT
What to expect today
Indian shooters will try to get quota in Trap men and women events in Asia Olympic Qualification event.
- 15 Jan 2024 6:09 AM GMT
What happened on Janury 14?
Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu disqualified from Olympic qualifiers in Kuwait- REPORT
Asian Shooting C'ships: Yogesh Singh wins gold in 25m Men's Standard Pistol
Malaysia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty finish Runner Up - REPORT
FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier: India defeats New Zealand 3-1- REPORT