Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 24: Scores, Updates, Blog and Commentary
Catch the live updates of developments in Indian sports and performances of Indian athletes in various events happening across the world on December 24.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 24 Dec 2023 12:13 PM GMT
'I have nothing to do with wrestling now', says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the controversial former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Sunday said he 'will be away from politics of sport' as he has 'other responsibilities to focus now', including next year's Lok Sabha elections.
- 24 Dec 2023 11:50 AM GMT
Jaismine, Arundhati ease into quarters at 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing C'ships
The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 2022 Jaismine (60kg) and former youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) advanced to the quarterfinals on the third day of the ongoing 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships at the GBU Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.
Representing SSCB, Jaismine showcased her experience as she secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Thongam Kunjarani Devi of Manipur in the round of 16 bout. Jaismine will now face Poonam Kaithwas of Maharashtra in the quarterfinals.
- 24 Dec 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Suspension of WFI body is betterment for wrestlers: Sakshi Malik
Sakshi Malik, who announced her retirement from wrestling in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh's annexation to the top post of the federation, said the suspension of the newly elected body of the federation by the sports ministry is for the betterment of the wrestlers.
- 24 Dec 2023 9:00 AM GMT
ISL: Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra suspended by AIFF disciplinary committee
The AIFF disciplinary committee suspended Liston Colaco, the Mohun Bagan forward, for four matches in the aftermath of Mohun Bagan's intense Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Mumbai City FC where seven players were sent off.
- 24 Dec 2023 8:59 AM GMT
India women beat Australia by 8 wickets in one-off Test
The Indian women's cricket team defeated Australia by eight wickets to register its maiden win over the Southern Stars at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. On the fourth and final day, India thwarted the Australian comeback by forcing a collapse and scalping the remaining five wickets for 28 runs. The Indian women then wrapped up the game chasing down the mere 75 runs target with eight wickets in hand.
- 24 Dec 2023 6:59 AM GMT
Sports Ministry suspends newly elected Wrestling Federation of India body
Sports Ministry has suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India after three days of election on the grounds of violating the National Sports Code on Sunday. The development came on Sunday morning when the Sports Ministry in an official release announced the decision citing the hasty decision to conduct the the junior national competitions announced on 21st December.
- 24 Dec 2023 6:49 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In ISL, Kerala Blasters face Mumbai City in a home game, while Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United.
In PKL, U Mumba will run into Bengal Warriors, and Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans go head-to-head in another game.
In cricket, the Indian women's team will continue to play Australia in the one-off Test.
The boxing and badminton national championships are underway.
More updates are expected from wrestling.
- 24 Dec 2023 6:48 AM GMT
What happened on December 24?
Catch full highlights of the day
AITA loses appeal in ITF tribunal, Indian team will have to travel to Pakistan - REPORT
ISL: Kerala Blasters' Adrian Luna ruled out for remainder of the season - REPORT
AIFF appoints Shukla Dutta as head coach of Indian women's U19 team - REPORT
Mohammedan Sporting to visit South Africa for a friendly in January - REPORT