'I have nothing to do with wrestling now', says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the controversial former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Sunday said he 'will be away from politics of sport' as he has 'other responsibilities to focus now', including next year's Lok Sabha elections.



Brij Bhushan, who helmed the WFI presidency for more than ten years, was seen being garlanded by his supporters after his loyalist Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the WFI in the December 21 elections.

However, on Sunday morning, the sports ministry, three days after the WFI polls, suspended the newly elected executive committee of the federation for a “hasty announcement” of organising the U15 and U20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

The sports ministry, citing the reason for suspension, also said the federation was "in complete control" of its former office-bearers. The ministry also noted that the 'business of Federation' was being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers.

Brij Bhushan is a sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj.

“Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling in India, it has to be done by the newly elected body,” Brij Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“I have nothing to do with the sport now. I have other responsibilities to focus now. I will be away from politics of this sport,” he added.

The sports ministry's decision to suspend the newly elected WFI body came after wrestler Sakshi Malik refused to play the sport under the shadow of Brij Bhushan, while Bajrang Punia and Virender Singh said they would return their Padma Shri awards.

Indian wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan since January 2023, accusing him of sexual harassment, molestation, stalking and intimidation.