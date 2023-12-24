India women beat Australia by 8 wickets in one-off Test

The Indian women's cricket team defeated Australia by eight wickets to register its maiden win over the Southern Stars at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.



On the fourth and final day, India thwarted the Australian comeback by forcing a collapse and scalping the remaining five wickets for 28 runs. The Indian women then wrapped up the game chasing down the mere 75 runs target with eight wickets in hand.

Smriti Mandhana (38 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (12 not out) were unbeaten at the crease.

This was, meanwhile, India's second win in as many games on home soil. Earlier this month, India defeated England by 347 runs at the DY Patil Stadium.

In the Mumbai Test between India and Australia, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the Indian bowlers skittled out Australia for 219 runs, with Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana taking four and three wickets respectively.

In reply, the Indian girls piled on 406 runs in their first innings, with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma scoring half-centuries. India took an 187-run lead in the first innings.



In the second innings, Australia were bowled out for 261, with Tahlia McGrath scoring a half-century. Sneh Rana was the star among the Indian bowlers as she took four wickets, taking India close to victory.

Mandhana and Rodrigues eventually completed the task, by chasing the mere 75-run target.

In 41 Tests, India now has seven wins and six defeats, while 27 have been drawn.