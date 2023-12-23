AIFF appoints Shukla Dutta as head coach of Indian women's U19 team

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Shukla Dutta as the head coach of the Indian U19 women's team for the SAFF Championship in February.

Dutta, a former India international of repute, has previously coached the Indian U17 women's team and led Rising Student Club to the 2017-18 Indian Women's League title.

Meanwhile, former India international Sradhanjali Samantaray has been appointed Dutta's assistant, while Lourembam Ronibala Chanu will be the team's goalkeeper coach.

The decision to appoint Dutta and the support staff came after the federation's Technical Committee meeting held virtually on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by former India captain IM Vijayan and attended by AIFF Acting Secretary General Satyanarayan M, Deputy Chairman of the Technical Committee Manoranjan Bhattacharya, members Pinky Bompal Magar, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra, Climax Lawrence, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha.

The Indian U19 women's team is set to begin its camp in Goa in the first week of January in preparation for the upcoming SAFF U19 Women's Championship.

“The Under-19 SAFF for Women is an important tournament for us. This tournament is a stepping stone for talented players to move to the next level, which is the Seniors. For the selection of the U19 coach, we put out an advertisement and then shortlisted the candidates. I am happy that thereafter the Technical Department of the AIFF and the Technical Committee discussed the issue in depth and could select the right people for the post of Head Coach and other support staff. It is great to find that we have an all-women technical staff for the U19 Women’s team," said Satyanarayan M.