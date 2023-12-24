ISL: Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra suspended by AIFF disciplinary committee

The AIFF disciplinary committee suspended Liston Colaco, the Mohun Bagan forward, for four matches in the aftermath of Mohun Bagan's intense Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Mumbai City FC where seven players were sent off.

Mumbai City FC defender Akash Mishra and captain Greg Stewart have also been suspended for three matches each, as the remaining players, who were shown the red cards in the match, have been suspended for a match each.

The AIFF disciplinary committee has handed Liston Colaco a four-match ban while Akash Mishra has been suspended for three matches. The decisions can be appealed. Others will have one-match suspensions.#IndianFootball #ISL — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) December 23, 2023

Both Colaco and Mishra have the option to appeal their suspensions, introducing the possibility of adjustments in the duration of their bans.



This suspension by the AIFF left Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC in a fix as they now have the option to adjust their playing XI for the coming matches.

Colaco’s suspension came as a significant blow to Mohun Bagan’s attack, while Mishra’s suspension added defensive challenges for Mumbai City.

The suspension of key players raised questions about the conduct of play and players' behaviour in the ISL.