Anmol Kharb crowned champion at 85th Senior National Championships

Anmol Kharb clinched the women's singles title at the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships 2023 at Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday.



16-year-old Anmol, who hails from Haryana, the reigning National U-17 girls’ champion, won the women's singles title after her opponent Tanvi Sharma, 15, of Punjab pulled out of the final game due to an injury.

Anmol won the summit clash after going down in the opening game. She eventually bagged the national crown with a 15-21, 21-17, 16-8 victory against Tanvi.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, meanwhile, did not have to toil hard to win the mixed doubles title.

Dhruv, who is waiting for his men's singles partner MR Arjun's return from injury, partnered with Tanisha to defeat Nitin Kumar and Navdha Manglam in straight games (21-13, 21-8) for the national mixed doubles crown.

In the women's doubles final, Priya Devi Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra got the better of Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi in a three-setter.

Priya and Shruti lost the opening game 21-11, but the duo showed remarkable composure to draw level in the second game at 21-14.

The third game was a close affair with both pairings staying in the match putting up a dogged fight. However, in the end, Priya and Shruti emerged champions, winning the game 21-18.

Later today, Chirag Sen will play M Tharun in the men's singles final, while Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan Goud will start as favourites against K.Pruthvi Roy and Suraj Goala in the men's doubles final.