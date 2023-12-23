ISL: Kerala Blasters' Adrian Luna ruled out for remainder of the season

Kerala Blasters midfielder Adrian Luna has been ruled of the remainder of the Indian Super Legaue (ISL) 2023-2024 season.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic on Saturday said Luna will only be back in the team next season.

Vukomanovic also said the club will find a replacement for Luna in January.

Luna was a key player in the KBFC set up. The Uruguayanhe footballer scored three goals in nine matches in the 2023-24 season of Indian Super League. He also contributed to four goals with assists.

"There will be a replacement for Luna in January we are working on that," said the coach.

Asked when Luna will be back, Vukomanovic said, "Next season. It is very difficult to predict he will have six weeks first recovery phase and come back to Kochi after supercup and depending on the recovery process he will be available."

Luna has undergone a undergone arthroscopic surgery for the treatment of a chondral knee injury on December 14.

Due to this surgery, Luna has has already been ruled out of the Kalinga Super Cup.

On December 16, in a press release, KBFC said, "In collaboration with a team of medical experts, the Kerala Blasters FC's medical staff will closely monitor Adrian Luna's rehabilitation, to ensure a seamless and complete recovery back onto the field of play."