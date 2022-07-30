Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 LIVE: Sanket Sargar guns for gold— Updates, Scores, Medals, Blog
India's TT, Badminton and Hockey teams found it easy on Day 1. On Saturday, India are set to win their first medals of the 2022 CWG.
Commonwealth Games Day 2 India Results: India resume their CWG 2022 campaign on Saturday with some medal hopefuls taking the stage in the weightlifting arena. The Badminton, TT, Cycling, Boxing teams will also be in action before Srihari Nataraj makes a historic appearance in the Swimming finals later tonight.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 30 July 2022 7:27 AM GMT
Events coming up
Nitender Rawat - Men's Marathon
Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting (Men's 55kg)
Yogeshwar Singh - Men's Artistic Gymnastics (all-round)
All events start at 1:30 pm IST.
- 30 July 2022 7:07 AM GMT
Can Sanket Sargar win India's first medal at CWG 2022?
Sanket Sargar's body weight tests have been done, national coach Vijay Sharma tells The Bridge from Birmingham. Sanket Sargar is now shutting out all noise as he takes the arena in less than an hour.
- 30 July 2022 6:58 AM GMT
Medal hopefuls on Day 2
Four Indian lifters -Sanket, Gururaja, Mirabai and Bindyarani Devi - are expected to be among the medal places today. Who can win India's first medal?
- 30 July 2022 6:42 AM GMT
Day 2 Action
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the CWG. Badminton, Weightlifting and Lawn Bowls action in the next hour.