Commonwealth Games 2022: Gururaja Poojary wins the second medal for India

2018 CWG medalist Gururaja Poojary won the second medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after he lifted 269 kgs in total to win bronze in the 61kg weightlifting category.

It's a 2⃣nd medal for India on the 2⃣nd day of CWG 2022!💥



Karnataka's Gururaja Poojary bags the second medal of the day, a bronze, in the men's 61kg category.



Poojary who was placed fourth after snatch where he lifted 118 Kg made a comeback to get better of Canadian Youri Simrad in Clean and Jerk beating him by 1 kg.

Belonging to Karnataka, Poojary comes from a humble background. Son of a truck driver, Gururaja Poojary has an impressive resume which includes a silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 where he lifted in the 56 Kg category.

Poojary recently started lifting 61 kg and he won silver in Commonwealth Championships in 2021.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals, including five golds. With two medals already in the bag and Mirabai Chanu lifting later in the day, it looks India will match the tally of the last games.