Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022- Women's Hockey LIVE: India v Wales:- Score, Updates, Blog
Follow LIVE all the action from the India v Wales Women's Hockey Group A clash
India will take on Wales in their second game of Group A.
India defeated Ghana comprehensively yesterday with a scoreline of 5-0.
If India wins today it will put India in a driving position in their group as the Top 2 from each group moves to the semi-final.
Stay Tuned for more updates!
Live Updates
- 30 July 2022 7:34 PM GMT
India beats Wales 3-1.
A clinical performance from the Indian ladies as they win 3-1 in their 2nd game against
- 30 July 2022 7:14 PM GMT
India SCORES! India 3-1 Wales
Monika unleashes one hell of a slap shot and Vandana Katariya deflects on in the top corner.
Next Story