Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 2 LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka Mixed Team — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
PV Sindhu & Co. will look to continue their momentum on Day 2 of Mixed Team badminton action as they will take on Sri Lanka and Australia in group stage matches. Follow LIVE.
After a fantastic start against Pakistan on Day 1 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, defending champions India has an exciting day of badminton ahead as they will play Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage matches of the Mixed Team event.
Having thrashed Pakistan 5-0 in their opening group encounter, India will look to continue that momentum on Day 2.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2022 7:49 AM GMT
It will be a packed day of badminton action with 2 ties slated for the day!
First up, India will take on another neighbour - Sri Lanka as Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action, along with Ashwini pairing with Satwik, Chirag with Sumeeth while Gayatri and Treesa will take care of Women's Doubles.
- 30 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of badminton action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games!
India got off to the perfect start as they recorded a flawless 5-0 victory against Pakistan and began their title defence on the desired note!
The Indian shuttlers put on a great show and got the momentum going!