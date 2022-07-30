Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 2 LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka Mixed Team — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

PV Sindhu & Co. will look to continue their momentum on Day 2 of Mixed Team badminton action as they will take on Sri Lanka and Australia in group stage matches. Follow LIVE.

kidambi srikanth pv sindhu commonwealth games 2022
X

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will lead the Mixed Team badminton team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (Source: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-30T13:19:56+05:30

After a fantastic start against Pakistan on Day 1 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, defending champions India has an exciting day of badminton ahead as they will play Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage matches of the Mixed Team event.

Having thrashed Pakistan 5-0 in their opening group encounter, India will look to continue that momentum on Day 2.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Ashwini Ponappa Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X