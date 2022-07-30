Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 3 India Schedule- Indian Weightlifters eyeing more medals

India started well on day 2 with Sanket Sargar winning the first medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, a silver in Men's 55 Kg Weightlifting and missed the gold by just 1kg.

Gururaja Poojary followed his silver from Commonwealth Games 2018 and won a bronze in Men's 61 Kg Weightlifting.

On day 3, Indian weightlifters will line up for medals as there is three gold medal match. India will have different knockout games in boxing and some group games in hockey and cricket.

Day 3 Schedule- 31st July (IST Timings)

Lawn Bowls- Tania Choudhary- Shauna O'neil- Women's Singles (01:00 PM)

Artistic Gymnastics- Yogeshwar Singh- Men's All round final (01:30 PM)

Weightlifting- Jeremy Lalrinnuga - Men's 67 Kg Gold Medal Match (02:00 PM)

Swimming- Sajan Prakash - Men's 200 m Butterfly Heat 3 (03:07 PM)

Cricket- India v Pakistan- Group A (03:30 PM)

Swimming- Srihari Nataraj- Men's 50 m backstroke Heat 6 (03:31 PM)

Lawn Bowls- India v England- Men's Pairs (04:00 PM)

Boxing- Nikhat Zareen v Helena Ismael- Light Flyweight (48-50 Kg) (4:45 PM)



Boxing- Shiva Thapa v Reese Lynch- Light Welterweight (60-63.5 Kg) (5:15 PM)

Squash- Joshana Chinappa v Kaitlyn Watts- Women's singles RO16 (06:00 PM)

Weightlifting- Popy Hazarika- Women's 59 Kg Gold Medal Match (06:30 PM)

Squash- Saurav Ghoshal v TBD- Men's Singles RO16 (06:45 PM)



Hockey- India v Ghana Men's Pool B (08:30 PM)

Weightlifting- Achinta Sehuli- Men's 73 Kg Gold Medal Match (11:00 PM)

Boxing- Sumit v Callum Peters- Middleweight (71-75 Kg) (12:15 AM)

Boxing- Sagar v Maxime Yegnong- Super Heavyweight (Over 92 Kg) (01:00 AM)







































