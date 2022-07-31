Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 LIVE: Can Sajan Prakash make history?— Updates, Scores, Medals, Blog
India have won four medals at the CWG 2022 so far - 1 gold, 2 silvers and 1 bronze. Can we expect another few medals on the third day?
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar won India's first medal and Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold at the 2022 CWG on Saturday. We expect another three-four medals to be added to the tally on Sunday.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 31 July 2022 8:07 AM GMT
India Live Results
In Lawn Bowls, Taniya Choudhary has lost all three women's singles Sectional Play games so far today.
Yogeshwar's Gymnastics final has just begun. In Rotation 1, he will perform at Rings.
In Weightlifting, Jeremy's body measurements have been done. You can follow all the Weightlifting action on our dedicated Weightlifting Blog here.
Meanwhile, here's what swimmer Srihari Nataraj told us a little while ago:
- 31 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT
Gymnastics: Yogeshwar in final
Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out in the Commonwealth Games.
- 31 July 2022 7:29 AM GMT
Indian action set to start: Morning Session Timings
Lawn Bowls will begin the day. There's a Gymnastics final and Jeremy's gold medal match coming up soon in the morning session.
Lawn Bowls- Tania Choudhary- Shauna O'neil- Women's Singles (01:00 PM)
Artistic Gymnastics- Yogeshwar Singh- Men's All round final (01:30 PM)
Weightlifting- Jeremy Lalrinnuga - Men's 67 Kg Gold Medal Match (02:00 PM)
Cycling- Ronaldo, Beckham, Esow, Rojit- Men's Sprint Qualification (02:32 PM)
Swimming- Sajan Prakash - Men's 200 m Butterfly Heat 3 (03:07 PM)
- 31 July 2022 6:57 AM GMT
Swimming: Why Sajan Prakash has a shot at a medal
Swimming has gained massive popularity in India over the years, but the unthinkable could happen this year. Going by data of personal bests and marks set at the 2018 CWG, we could have a first-ever medal is swimming in these prestigious Games.
In the CWG brochure released by SAI, Sajan was pegged as a medal hopeful for this year. There is justification for this too. His time of 1:56:38 set recently would have placed him in the bronze medal spot, going by the marks set at the 2018 CWG.
Here's how Srihari fared yesterday:
- 31 July 2022 6:52 AM GMT
India's only gold so far
Mirabai Chanu's gold was the only time the Indian national anthem has been heard on the CWG stage this time. Can we hear it today?
- 31 July 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Day 3 Schedule
Weightlifters lead the medal hopefuls on Day 3, but there is a chance of some others cropping up some surprises - like in Gymnastics and Swimming.
READ | CWG Day 3 Complete Schedule
- 31 July 2022 6:38 AM GMT
India's four medals on Day 2
India begin the medal hunt in earnest on Saturday. Here's how the day went:
HIGHLIGHTS | India win four medals on Day 2