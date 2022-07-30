Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 2 LIVE: Manika Batra in women's team action vs Guyana — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Defending champions India will be playing their final group stage matches today across the men's and women's team events. Both teams have made it to quarters already. Follow table tennis action LIVE.

Manika Batra Table Tennis
Manika Batra (Source: ITTF World/Flickr)

By

Sohinee

Updated: 2022-07-30T15:12:18+05:30

Defending champions India started their title defence on the perfect note as both the men's and women's teams recorded flawless wins and made it to the quarterfinals of the respective team events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

On Day 2, the women's team, led by Manika Batra, will take on Guyana while the men's team, led by Sharath Kamal, will take on Northern Ireland in the group stage matches.

Follow all table tennis updates live:

Live Updates

Table Tennis Indian table tennis Achanta Sharath Kamal Manika Batra Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Commonwealth Games 
