Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 2 LIVE: Manika Batra in women's team action vs Guyana — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Defending champions India started their title defence on the perfect note as both the men's and women's teams recorded flawless wins and made it to the quarterfinals of the respective team events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

On Day 2, the women's team, led by Manika Batra, will take on Guyana while the men's team, led by Sharath Kamal, will take on Northern Ireland in the group stage matches.

Follow all table tennis updates live: