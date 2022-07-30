Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 2 LIVE: Manika Batra in women's team action vs Guyana — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Defending champions India will be playing their final group stage matches today across the men's and women's team events. Both teams have made it to quarters already. Follow table tennis action LIVE.
Defending champions India started their title defence on the perfect note as both the men's and women's teams recorded flawless wins and made it to the quarterfinals of the respective team events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
On Day 2, the women's team, led by Manika Batra, will take on Guyana while the men's team, led by Sharath Kamal, will take on Northern Ireland in the group stage matches.
Follow all table tennis updates live:
Live Updates
- 30 July 2022 9:42 AM GMT
Reeth Tennison wins the thriller! It's another clean sweep for India!
The Indian women's team get another perfect win in their bag and are moving on to the quarters, strong as ever!
Reeth is made to fight hard but she manages.
Interestingly, the Indian women's team haven't dropped any games in their group stage matches against South Africa, Fiji Islands and now, Guyana!
Reeth wins, 11-7, 14-12, 13-11
- 30 July 2022 9:36 AM GMT
Into Game 3, Chelsea of Guyana leads at 6-5
It's again a close game in the third one as Reeth is being made to work hard
- 30 July 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Reeth survives the pressure!
Big pressure on Reeth but she manages fine and wins the second game in a tight thriller, 14-12!
- 30 July 2022 9:12 AM GMT
And it's another match easily wrapped by Manika Batra!
Manika Batra makes haste and wraps up her match in no time, India gets to a 2-0 lead against Guyana! Extreme dominance by the Indian women's team!
Manika wins 11-1, 11-3, 11-3
- 30 July 2022 9:04 AM GMT
Into Game 2, Manika Batra continues her dominance!
Manika Batra stays in cruise control and leads 7-2 in the second game
- 30 July 2022 8:59 AM GMT
It will star paddler Manika Batra in action now!
Manika Batra will be in action as she will take on Guyana's Thuraia Thomas! Let's go!
The Indian women's team haven't dropped a single game in their title defence yet!