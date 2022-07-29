Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 LIVE: India kick-starts campaign — Updates, Scores, Medals, Blog
India will open their medal bid at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in Boxing, Gymnastics, Lawn Bowls, Badminton, Table Tennis, Cricket, Cycling, Swimming, Squash, and Triathlon. Follow LIVE.
After a spectacular opening ceremony celebrating the city of Birmingham, the Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to kick start today.
India has a packed schedule today with athletes beginning their campaign in Boxing, Gymnastics, Lawn Bowls, Badminton, Table Tennis, Cricket, Cycling, Swimming, Squash, and Triathlon.
- 29 July 2022 6:58 AM GMT
The opening ceremony celebrated the city of Birmingham to the fullest!
Here are our favourite moments from the opening ceremony last night - gotta love these grand spectacles!
- 29 July 2022 6:56 AM GMT
The opening ceremony had PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh leading the Indian contingent!
Late into the wee hours of the night, the Indian contingent dazzled at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Tokyo bronze medallist Manpreet Singh being the co-flagbearers for the Indian team.
- 29 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT
A very good afternoon as we welcome you to Day 1 of action!
Hello and welcome to Day 1 of sporting action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as Indian athletes will get ready to open their medal bid across Boxing, Gymnastics, Hockey, Cricket, Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Squash and Triathlon!
