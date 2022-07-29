Women's Cricket
Commonwealth Games, India vs Australia LIVE: Shafali Verma on the charge — Live Score, Updates, Blog
Women's Cricket at CWG: India won the toss and elected to bat first as women's cricket makes its debut at the CWG.
India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol
Live Updates
- 29 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT
Jemimah, Harmanpreet build partnership
Jemimah saved by the Umpire's call as she builds a partnership with her captain. Shafali's wicket has brought down the run rate again, but Jemimah looking to show some aggressive intent now.
IND 105/3 after 14
- 29 July 2022 10:54 AM GMT
Shafali out for 48 off 33
Shafali Verma's luck comes to an end. The umpire again gives her not out but Australia Review and get a caught behind decision against her. Redemption for Healy.
Jemimah joins Harmanpreet at 5.
IND 94/3 after 12
- 29 July 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Alyssa Healy's strange stumping
Shafali Verma's rampage is under threat but then saved by what looks like a rookie error by the legendary Alyssa Healy. She makes an appeal but then withdraws it.
The keeper makes up by contributing in Yastika's wicket, as she falls for 8. Harmanpreet Kaur comes in at 4 to join Shafali.
IND 68/2 after 9.1
- 29 July 2022 10:28 AM GMT
Shafali Verma gets going
Shafali Verma finally gets going. Steps out and hits a four over the bowler's head. India end the Powerplay at 35/1. Singles start coming a bit more as the field spreads out after the PP. Can the run rate be increased a bit in the next few overs?
IND 44/1 after 7
- 29 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT
Smriti Mandhana out for 24
Mandhana was living by the sword and now she dies by it. After 2 consecutive fours, she is caught behind. Out for 24 off 17.
Yastika Bhatia comes in at 3 to join Shafali.
IND 25/1 after 4
- 29 July 2022 10:11 AM GMT
Mandhana on the charge
Mandhana is taking the fight to Australia! She steps out of her crease to the spinner and smashes a four down the ground. Australia get a chance to get her wicket but a difficult catch goes begging.
Mandhana stepping out of her crease very often in the Powerplay, and finding the gaps more often than not.
IND 17/0 after 3
- 29 July 2022 10:06 AM GMT
Smriti Mandhana gets first runs in CWG
Smriti Mandhana starts the scoring with an exquisite cover drive for four. Shafali Verma opening with her.
IND 5/0 after 1
- 29 July 2022 9:45 AM GMT
India vs Australia: Playing XIs
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
- 29 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT
India win toss, bat first
India have won the toss and elected to bat first.
- 29 July 2022 9:10 AM GMT
Toss, Playing XI news coming up
20 minutes to the toss and the playing XIs.