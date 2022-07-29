Bg

Women's Cricket

Commonwealth Games, India vs Australia LIVE: Shafali Verma on the charge — Live Score, Updates, Blog

Women's Cricket at CWG: India won the toss and elected to bat first as women's cricket makes its debut at the CWG.

India vs Australia will be the first cricket match of CWG 2022 (BCCI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-29T16:34:04+05:30

India vs Australia, Commonwealth Games: India take on favourites Australia as women's cricket makes its debut at the CWG.

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

women's cricket Commonwealth Games Indian women cricket team 
