Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 India Schedule: Mirabai Chanu to gun for gold

After quite a successful Day 1 at the CWG 2022, India will be hoping to continue the momentum and see out the second day of the games with the same zeal and vigour.

Indian paddlers had a field day with both Men's and Women's team ousting their opponents with clean sweep. In the boxing ring, Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Suleman Baloch.

On Day 2, the Indian athletes will certainly find themselves busy with qualification rounds and group stage matches across different disciplines.

Day 2 Schedule 30th July (IST Time)

﻿Afternoon Session:



Lawn Bowls- India vs Malta- Men's Triples (1 pm); Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels- Women's Singles (1 pm)

Badminton- India vs Sri Lanka- Mixed Team event (1:30 pm)

Weightlifting- Sanket Sagar- Men's 55 kg Gold Medal match (1:30 pm)

Table Tennis- India vs Guyana- Women's Team (2 pm)

Evening Session:

Weightlifting- Gururaja Poojary- Men's 61 kg Gold Medal match (4:15 pm)

Table Tennis- India vs Northern Ireland- Men's Team (4:30 pm)

Boxing- Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Amzolele Dyeyi- 54 to 57 kg (5 pm)

Squash- Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie- Men's Singles (5 pm); Joshana Chinappa vs Meagan Best- Women's Singles (5:45 pm); Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman- Women's Singles (5:45 pm); Saurav Ghosal vs TBD- Men's Singles (6:15 pm)

Lawn Bowls- India vs Cook Islands- Men's Pairs (7:30 pm)

Night Session:



Gymnastics- Women Subdivision 3- Vault (9 pm)

Weightlifting- Mirabai Chanu- Women's 49 kg Gold Medal match (10 pm)

Lawn Bowls- India vs Canada- Women's Fours Round 3 and 4 (10:30 pm)

Badminton- India vs Australia- Mixed Team event (11:30 pm)

Hockey- India vs Wales- Women's Group A (11:30 pm)