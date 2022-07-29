Bg

India At CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 1 LIVE: Sharath Kamal, G.Sathiyan in men's team action — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

A packed day for the Indian table tennis team as both the men's and women's team will begin their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-29T16:38:19+05:30

Having put on a spectacular show at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the Indian table tennis contingent will be looking to recreate their heroics from the previous edition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as they begin their team matches today.

There will be four team matches today - two each for men's and women's.

The Indian women's team took on South Africa and registered a solid 3-0 victory. They will take on South Fiji at 8:30 PM IST.

The Indian men's team will take on Barbados at 4:30 PM IST and Singapore at 11:00 PM IST.

Follow for all live Indian table tennis action:

Live Updates

