Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 1 LIVE: Sharath Kamal, G.Sathiyan in men's team action — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
A packed day for the Indian table tennis team as both the men's and women's team will begin their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.
Having put on a spectacular show at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the Indian table tennis contingent will be looking to recreate their heroics from the previous edition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as they begin their team matches today.
There will be four team matches today - two each for men's and women's.
The Indian women's team took on South Africa and registered a solid 3-0 victory. They will take on South Fiji at 8:30 PM IST.
The Indian men's team will take on Barbados at 4:30 PM IST and Singapore at 11:00 PM IST.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT
Time for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai to own the stage!
First up, we have Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai teaming up for men's doubles as India gets ready to take on the duo of Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight Bar!
- 29 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT
Before we go to men's action, a bit of Manika Batra fashion!
Manika Batra knows her style well!
- 29 July 2022 10:37 AM GMT
Next up, we'll have the Indian men's team in action!
The Indian men's team led by veterans Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will take on Barbados in the first tie!
Here's the lineup!
- 29 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT
India wins against South Africa! Good start!
The women's team get off to a good start in table tennis as they register a solid 3-0 win!
- 29 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula WINS!!! Very smooth indeed from the National Champion
Sreeja Akula registers a solid 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 and India get their first win of the group match! What a show for the defending champions!
- 29 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT
Sreeja serves clever and leads 7-2!
In Game 2, we have Sreeja leading 7-2 as she serves solid!
- 29 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula wins Game 1 in 11-5!
Quite a comfortable first game with quick rallies for Sreeja Akula to start things off against Danisha!