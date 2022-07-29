Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 1 LIVE: India vs Pakistan Mixed Team — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

A much-awaited clash to kickstart the campaign of the defending champions as India will take on neighbours Pakistan in their first group match in the Mixed Team badminton event.

With former World Champion and 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth at the helm, the Indian badminton is raring to go and defend their title in the Mixed Team badminton event.

Follow all badminton results live: