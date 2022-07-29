Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 1 LIVE: India vs Pakistan Mixed Team — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
The Indian badminton team with PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth at the helm will take on neighbours Pakistan in their first group stage match in the Mixed Team event. Follow LIVE.
A much-awaited clash to kickstart the campaign of the defending champions as India will take on neighbours Pakistan in their first group match in the Mixed Team badminton event.
With former World Champion and 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth at the helm, the Indian badminton is raring to go and defend their title in the Mixed Team badminton event.
Follow all badminton results live:
Live Updates
- 29 July 2022 2:35 PM GMT
PV Sindhu wins the match and it is a 3-0 lead!
Sindhu produces a masterclass and wins the third match, 21-7, 21-6!
- 29 July 2022 2:27 PM GMT
Sindhu leads 6-3, looking extremely confident!
Sindhu has the momentum on her side again and is racing away!
- 29 July 2022 2:22 PM GMT
PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-7!
No sweat broken at all for PV Sindhu as she is having a walk in the park here!!
Mahoor tries her best but Sindhu is way too relentless for Mahoor!
- 29 July 2022 2:21 PM GMT
Sindhu makes it look incredibly easy, leads 19-7!
Sindhu makes the deception look really sleek and easy as she leads 19-7!
- 29 July 2022 2:16 PM GMT
Sindhu takes a 9-4 lead!
Sindhu smashes well and leaves Mahoor under pressure!!
- 29 July 2022 2:13 PM GMT
Sindhu makes an early headway at 5-1!
Sindhu is great with her angles and takes an early lead. Mahoor is yet to find rhythm!