Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 1 LIVE: India vs Pakistan Mixed Team — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

The Indian badminton team with PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth at the helm will take on neighbours Pakistan in their first group stage match in the Mixed Team event. Follow LIVE.

Sindhu Satwik Chirag lakshya sen medal 2022 commonwealth games
X

PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen are medal favourites from India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Sources: BAC, BAI)

By

Sohinee

Updated: 2022-07-29T20:05:26+05:30

A much-awaited clash to kickstart the campaign of the defending champions as India will take on neighbours Pakistan in their first group match in the Mixed Team badminton event.

With former World Champion and 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth at the helm, the Indian badminton is raring to go and defend their title in the Mixed Team badminton event.

Follow all badminton results live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Commonwealth Games Bai PV Sindhu Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Kidambi Srikanth Ashwini Ponappa Lakshya Sen 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X