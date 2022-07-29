Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games, Women's Hockey LIVE: India vs Ghana - Live Score, Updates, Blog
Follow LIVE all the action from India v Ghana Women's Hockey Group A clash
Indian women's hockey team will look to bury the disappointment of recently concluded Hockey World Cup with a strong showing at Commonwealth Games 2022.
India start their campaign against Ghana at 6:30 PM IST today and will look to start on a positive note.
Stay Tuned For All Updates....
Live Updates
Next Story