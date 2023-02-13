WPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Smriti Mandhana becomes most expensive player- Live Updates, Bids, Blog

A total of 448 women cricketers will go under the auction hammer in the first-ever Women's Premier League auction at Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai on Monday.

Five teams will be bidding for these players- Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz

Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player of Women's Premier League with a 3.40 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh were among Indians to cross the one-crore mark.

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner and English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Burnt became the most expensive overseas players and will play for Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Stay tuned for all the live updates from the WPL 2023 Auction: