WPL Auction, Gujarat Giants: Full Squad, Players bought

WPL Auction LIVE: After missing out on getting their hands at a IPL franchise last year, the Adani Group has succeeded in acquiring the Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The Gujarat Giants management has roped in some high profile names as their backroom staff with the likes of Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes, Nooshin al Khadeer joining the team in various capacities.

Can they replicate the same in this high intensity player auctions ahead of the inaugural WPL season, which is expected to start in less than a month from 4th March 2023?

Gujarat Giants Squad Players Bought: Budget Remaining: INR. 12 crore Player Slots Remaining: 18 Overseas Slots Remaining: 6 Gujarat Giants Squad Breakdown

Coaching Staff: Rachael Haynes (Head coach), Nooshin al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), Gavan Twining (Fielding coach), Mithali Raj (mentor and advisor)