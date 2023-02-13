Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
WPL Auction, UP Warriorz: Full Squad, Players Bought
UP Warriorz squad for Women's Premier League (WPL).
WPL Auction LIVE: Capri Global owned UP Warriorz will look to emulate their success in other sporting leagues in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the auctions.
UP Warriorz Squad
Players Bought:
Budget Remaining: INR. 12 crore
Player Slots Remaining: 18
Overseas Slots Remaining: 6
UP Warriorz Squad Breakdown
Batters:
Bowlers:
All-rounders:
Next Story