Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League 2022 - Preview, Teams, Format, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming
Teams, schedule, where to watch - a guide to everything you need to know about Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022.
The inaugural season of Prime Volleyball League 2022 is set to begin on February 4. The PVL will feature many Indian stars as well as some international talents, who were selected via auction by seven teams competing in the tournament. The event is headlined by Baseline Ventures and sponsored by RuPay.
Here is all you need to know about this new and exciting volleyball tournament.
Teams
Calicut Heroes
Kochi Blue Spikers
Squad: Colton Cowell, Cody Caldwel, Karthik A, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Asham A, C Venu, Abdul Raheem, Erin Varghese, Raison Rebello, Sethu TR, Dushyant G, Prashant B Saroh.
Ahmedabad Defenders
Squad: Ryan Meehan, Rodrigo Villalboa, Muthusamy Appavu, Shon T John, Manoj, Hardeep Singh, Prabhakaran S, S Santosh, Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary, Sanju Prakash, Prasanna Raja AA.
Squad: Luis Antonio Arias, Henry Bell, Amit Gulia, SV Guru Prasanth, Rohit Kumar, Hariharan, Vipul Kumar, John Joseph EJ, George Antony, Praful S, Jishnu PV, Sudhir Shetty, Anand K.
Squad: Fernando David Gonzalez, Bruno Da Silva, Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob, Mohan Ukkrapandian, GR Vaishnav, Mohit Bheem Sehrawat, Azmat Ullah, Kanagraj, Pinnamma Prashant, Amit, Jobin Varghese.
Squad: Noah Taitano, Kyle Friend, Rohit P, Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Lavmeet Katariya, Ranjit Singh, Srajan U Shetty, Varun GS, Ganesha K, Sarang Shantilal.
Squad: Mathew August, Ian Satterfield, Ashwal Rai, Hari Prasad BS, Rahul K, Anu James, Tharun Gowda K, Mohammad Riyazudeen, Aravindhan S, Janshad U, Mohamed Shafiq.
Format
Each of the above seven teams will be playing each other once in a round-robin format before the top four teams qualify for the semifinals.
Schedule
Match 1 - Hyderabad Black Hawks v Kochi Blue Spikers Sat 05-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 2 - Chennai Blitz v Ahmedabad Defenders Sun 06-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 3 - Calicut Heroes v Kolkata Thunderbolts Mon 07-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 4 - Bengaluru Torpedoes v Kochi Blue Spikers Tue 08-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00
Match 5 - Calicut Heroes v Ahmedabad Defenders Wed 09-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 6 - Ahmedabad Defenders v Hyderabad Black Hawks Thu 10-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 7 - Bengaluru Torpedoes v Hyderabad Black Hawks Fri 11-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 8 - Chennai Blitz v Kolkata Thunderbolts Fri 11-02-2022 (21:00 - 23:00)
Match 9 - Bengaluru Torpedoes v Kolkata Thunderbolts Sat 12-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 10 - Hyderabad Black Hawks v Chennai Blitz Sun 13-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 11 - Calicut Heroes v Bengaluru Torpedoes Mon 14-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 12 - Kolkata Thunderbolts v Hyderabad Black Hawks Tue 15-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 13 - Chennai Blitz v Kochi Blue Spikers Wed 16-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 14 - Chennai Blitz v Calicut Heroes Thu 17-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 15 - Ahmedabad Defenders v Bengaluru Torpedoes Thu 17-02-2022 (21:00 - 23:00)
Match 16 - Calicut Heroes v Kochi Blue Spikers Fri 18-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 17 - Kolkata Thunderbolts v Ahmedabad Defenders Sat 19-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 18 - Chennai Blitz v Bengaluru Torpedoes Sun 20-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 19 - Calicut Heroes v Hyderabad Black Hawks Mon 21-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 20 - Ahmedabad Defenders v Kochi Blue Spikers Tue 22-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 21 - Kolkata Thunderbolts v Kochi Blue Spikers Wed 23-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 22 - Semi Final 1 (1st place v 4th place) Thu 24-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 23 - Semi Final 2 (2nd place v 3rd place) Fri 25-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Match 24 - Final Sun 27-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)
Venue
All the matches of the Prime Volleyball League will be held at the famous Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, where a number of big sporting events have been organized in the past.
Where to Watch
The broadcast right holder of the PVL is Sony Pictures Network India and the tournament will be aired on their sports channel - Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.
Live Streaming
You can also catch the entire PVL season on Sony LIV.