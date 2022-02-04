Prime Volleyball League 2022 - Preview, Teams, Format, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming

The inaugural season of Prime Volleyball League 2022 is set to begin on February 4. The PVL will feature many Indian stars as well as some international talents, who were selected via auction by seven teams competing in the tournament. The event is headlined by Baseline Ventures and sponsored by RuPay.

Volleyball season is here ⏰🏐



Get ready for an action-packed February full of 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙥𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨, 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝘿𝙞𝙜𝙨, & 𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘽𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙨 💪💥#PrimeVolley pic.twitter.com/qCB5rs5sa3 — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) February 1, 2022

Here is all you need to know about this new and exciting volleyball tournament.



Teams

Calicut Heroes

Squad: Aaron Koubi, David Lee, Jerome Vinith, Ajith Lal C, Mujeeb MC, Jitin N, Arun Zacharias Siby, Arjun Nath, R Ramanathan, Vishal Krishna PS, Sujan Lal MV, Vignesh Raj D.



Kochi Blue Spikers

Squad: Colton Cowell, Cody Caldwel, Karthik A, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Asham A, C Venu, Abdul Raheem, Erin Varghese, Raison Rebello, Sethu TR, Dushyant G, Prashant B Saroh.

Ahmedabad Defenders

Squad: Ryan Meehan, Rodrigo Villalboa, Muthusamy Appavu, Shon T John, Manoj, Hardeep Singh, Prabhakaran S, S Santosh, Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary, Sanju Prakash, Prasanna Raja AA.

Hyderabad Black Hawks



Squad: Luis Antonio Arias, Henry Bell, Amit Gulia, SV Guru Prasanth, Rohit Kumar, Hariharan, Vipul Kumar, John Joseph EJ, George Antony, Praful S, Jishnu PV, Sudhir Shetty, Anand K.

Chennai Blitz



Squad: Fernando David Gonzalez, Bruno Da Silva, Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob, Mohan Ukkrapandian, GR Vaishnav, Mohit Bheem Sehrawat, Azmat Ullah, Kanagraj, Pinnamma Prashant, Amit, Jobin Varghese.

Bengaluru Torpedoes



Squad: Noah Taitano, Kyle Friend, Rohit P, Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Lavmeet Katariya, Ranjit Singh, Srajan U Shetty, Varun GS, Ganesha K, Sarang Shantilal.

Kolkata Thunderbolts



Squad: Mathew August, Ian Satterfield, Ashwal Rai, Hari Prasad BS, Rahul K, Anu James, Tharun Gowda K, Mohammad Riyazudeen, Aravindhan S, Janshad U, Mohamed Shafiq.



Format



Each of the above seven teams will be playing each other once in a round-robin format before the top four teams qualify for the semifinals.

"It's been really cool to arrive here and see the different cultures." 🇮🇳



📺 @KBS_VC's Cody Caldwell talks about his volleyball journey & much more 🗣



Watch #PrimeVolley 🏐 LIVE from 5th Feb, on @SonySportsNetwk & @SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/1Oya7uoxlV — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) February 3, 2022

Schedule



Match 1 - Hyderabad Black Hawks v Kochi Blue Spikers Sat 05-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 2 - Chennai Blitz v Ahmedabad Defenders Sun 06-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 3 - Calicut Heroes v Kolkata Thunderbolts Mon 07-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 4 - Bengaluru Torpedoes v Kochi Blue Spikers Tue 08-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00

Match 5 - Calicut Heroes v Ahmedabad Defenders Wed 09-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 6 - Ahmedabad Defenders v Hyderabad Black Hawks Thu 10-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 7 - Bengaluru Torpedoes v Hyderabad Black Hawks Fri 11-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 8 - Chennai Blitz v Kolkata Thunderbolts Fri 11-02-2022 (21:00 - 23:00)

Match 9 - Bengaluru Torpedoes v Kolkata Thunderbolts Sat 12-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 10 - Hyderabad Black Hawks v Chennai Blitz Sun 13-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 11 - Calicut Heroes v Bengaluru Torpedoes Mon 14-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 12 - Kolkata Thunderbolts v Hyderabad Black Hawks Tue 15-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 13 - Chennai Blitz v Kochi Blue Spikers Wed 16-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 14 - Chennai Blitz v Calicut Heroes Thu 17-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 15 - Ahmedabad Defenders v Bengaluru Torpedoes Thu 17-02-2022 (21:00 - 23:00)

Match 16 - Calicut Heroes v Kochi Blue Spikers Fri 18-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 17 - Kolkata Thunderbolts v Ahmedabad Defenders Sat 19-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 18 - Chennai Blitz v Bengaluru Torpedoes Sun 20-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 19 - Calicut Heroes v Hyderabad Black Hawks Mon 21-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 20 - Ahmedabad Defenders v Kochi Blue Spikers Tue 22-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 21 - Kolkata Thunderbolts v Kochi Blue Spikers Wed 23-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 22 - Semi Final 1 (1st place v 4th place) Thu 24-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 23 - Semi Final 2 (2nd place v 3rd place) Fri 25-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Match 24 - Final Sun 27-02-2022 (19:00 - 21:00)

Venue

All the matches of the Prime Volleyball League will be held at the famous Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, where a number of big sporting events have been organized in the past.

𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 🎶🔥💪



RuPay Prime Volleyball League, powered by A23 is just ☝️ day away ⏲️



Watch #PrimeVolley 🏐 LIVE on @SonySportsNetwk & @SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/EeH54On79w — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) February 4, 2022





Where to Watch

The broadcast right holder of the PVL is Sony Pictures Network India and the tournament will be aired on their sports channel - Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.

Live Streaming

You can also catch the entire PVL season on Sony LIV.