Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League LIVE: Calicut Heroes v Kolkata Thunderbolts — Live Scores, Updates, Result
The third match of the season sees Calicut Heroes taking on Kolkata Thunderbolts.
Calicut Heroes and Kolkata Thunderbolts will go up against each other in the third fixture of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, February 7.
The winner of today's match will join Hyderabad Black Hawks and Ahmedabad Defenders at the top of the table with 1 win in 1 match.
Live Updates:
- 7 Feb 2022 2:08 PM GMT
2nd set: Kolkata lead 6-5
2nd set now. Calicut take an early lead but then one of their blockers touches the net to give Kolkata the lead again.
Ashwal now camouflaging Kolkata's attacks. Drawing the blockers towards him and letting others come up and hit winners.
- 7 Feb 2022 1:57 PM GMT
Kolkata win 1st set 15-13
Just as Kolkata look to seal the first set, Ajith Lal comes up with his 1st winner. A block goes wide from Calicut and Kolkata take the 1st set 15-13.
- 7 Feb 2022 1:54 PM GMT
Ashwal Rai the hero for Kolkata
A fourth service error from Kolkata. They are leading still, but they have been profligate with their errors. Ashwal Rai towers above the rest to restore Kolkata's lead as the first set comes to a close.
- 7 Feb 2022 1:48 PM GMT
Kolkata lead 8-6
Jerome and Ajith struggling to get a say in for Calicut as Kolkata dominate the opening stages of this match. Kolkata only lead by 2 points, but the scoreline does not reveal their dominance.
- 7 Feb 2022 1:41 PM GMT
Kolkata lead 3-2
Jerome Vinith gets the match underway but it's Kolkata who gets the first point with Ajith Lal hitting his spike wide. Ashwal then gets his first point of the season, and Kolkata are away!
- 7 Feb 2022 1:31 PM GMT
Key Players
The big news before the match is that David Lee is not in the team for Calicut because of a side strain. But there are still plenty of stars on show today. Match set to begin in a few seconds.
- 7 Feb 2022 1:08 PM GMT
Kolkata vs Calicut: Teams
Kolkata win the toss and choose to receive first.