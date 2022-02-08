Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League LIVE: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers — Live Scores, Updates, Results
Bengaluru Torpedoes make their first appearance in the PVL, taking on Kochi Blue Spikers, who lost the season-opener.
Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on Kochi Blue Spikers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday in the fourth match of the Prime Volleyball League.
Kochi Blue Spikers have 0 points from 1 match, while the Bengaluru Torpedoes will be playing their first match of the season.
Live Updates:
- 8 Feb 2022 3:25 PM GMT
5th set: Kochi lead 12-11
The rallies are getting longer, the serves are getting safer, as both teams get into that zone where they do not want to lose more than they want to win.
Pankaj makes an error in hitting a ball that was going long, and Kochi pounce on the error. His Bengaluru teammates berate him.
Now Kochi are unhappy with the umpire's call as a shot which they think was long is called in. A highly incident-filled 5th set. Kochi still narrowly in the lead.
- 8 Feb 2022 3:21 PM GMT
5th set: Kochi lead 9-8
Huge protests from Bengaluru as the umpire calls for a touch from one of their team as a winner from Kochi go wide. Kochi build their lead in the final set. Ranjit hits a winner straight at Caldwell's head. Back to just 1 point between the teams.
- 8 Feb 2022 3:15 PM GMT
5th set: Kochi lead 7-5
What a start to the 5th set! Kochi, down and out for the last 2 sets, race away to a 4-point lead. What a topsy-turvy match this has been!
- 8 Feb 2022 3:04 PM GMT
Bengaluru win 4th set 15-9
Bengaluru win the 4th set. It's going down to the 5th set, folks. Kochi won the first two sets after a miraculous comeback in the first. Bengaluru have won the 3rd and 4th sets.
- 8 Feb 2022 3:00 PM GMT
4th set: Bengaluru lead 13-8
Kochi unhappy with one of the umpire's calls. Karthick shakes his head in disappointment. Bengaluru are thirsty for points. They race to a huge lead. Looks like we are heading towards a fifth set tie-break.
Kochi need to repeat their 1st set heroics to seal the match in this set.
- 8 Feb 2022 2:49 PM GMT
4th set: Bengaluru lead 3-1
Bengaluru's fightback ensures there's all to play for in the action that remains. Bengaluru take the early lead in the 4th set.
Here's what PV Sindhu is reacting to the intense action in the middle.
- 8 Feb 2022 2:43 PM GMT
Bengaluru win 3rd set 15-13, Kochi lead 2-1 after 3 sets
Bengaluru now fight back in the 3rd set. For the first time, they take the lead in the 3rd set at 12-11. And they bring up a set point. Last time they had a set point, they had 7 of them , but they were all lost.
A deft touch pushing the ball over the net gives Bengaluru the last point of the set.
- 8 Feb 2022 2:32 PM GMT
3rd set: Kochi lead 7-5
Deepesh, Caldwell and the Bengaluru boy Karthick all on the money as Kochi keep raising the tempo. Bengaluru are losing sight of their opponents.
- 8 Feb 2022 2:22 PM GMT
Kochi win 2nd set, lead 2-0
Kochi win the second set 15-12.
Bengaluru need to fight back.
- 8 Feb 2022 2:12 PM GMT
2nd Set: Kochi lead 8-6
Kochi carry on the momentum from the first set into the second. Bengaluru losing their way despite their bright start.