Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Volleyball

Prime Volleyball League LIVE: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers — Live Scores, Updates, Results

Bengaluru Torpedoes make their first appearance in the PVL, taking on Kochi Blue Spikers, who lost the season-opener.

Prime Volleyball League LIVE: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers — Live Scores, Updates, Results
X

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be the 7th and final team to enter the PVL court 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-08T20:55:52+05:30

Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on Kochi Blue Spikers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday in the fourth match of the Prime Volleyball League.

Kochi Blue Spikers have 0 points from 1 match, while the Bengaluru Torpedoes will be playing their first match of the season.

Live Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Volleyball Indian Volleyball 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X