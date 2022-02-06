Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League LIVE: Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders — Live Scores, Updates, Results
The PVL season will see the second match of the season on Sunday between Chennai Blitz and Ahmedabad Defenders.
Chennai Blitz will take on the Ahmedabad Defenders on February 6, Sunday, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
This is the second match of the Prime Volleyball League season. Hyderabad beat Kochi 4-1 in the first match on Saturday.
Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 6 Feb 2022 2:13 PM GMT
2nd Set: Ahmedabad win 15-11
Chennai captain Mohan with an excellent feint to get the cleverest point of the match yet. A long rally then - Mohan gets a great block in but again the point goes Ahmedabad's way. Mohan, Akhin and Naveen again combine with great effect to get Chennai close with a super point.
Angamuthu the orchestrator for Ahmedabad as they get their super point count for 2 points too. Ahmedabad win the 2nd set, now lead 2-0.
Chennai to now play to stay alive in this match.
- 6 Feb 2022 2:09 PM GMT
2nd set: Ahmedabad lead 11-8
Bruno now misses a serve. Not much going right for Chennai at the moment. Naveen gets another contactless point with a spike but Ahmedabad retain their healthy lead.
- 6 Feb 2022 2:02 PM GMT
2nd set: Ahmedabad lead 6-4
Can Chennai strike back? Naveen Raja Joseph gets them off to a goo start in the second set. GS Akhin then misses a shot but makes up with a super spike. But it's Ahmedabad who break away with the lead in the second set too.
- 6 Feb 2022 1:55 PM GMT
Ahmedabad win 1st set 15-13
Ahmedabad bring up 2 set points. Chennai ask for a breather. Save 1 set point. But it's Ahmedabad who seal the first set 15-14. Shon T John the best player so far.
Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth is in the house today.
- 6 Feb 2022 1:50 PM GMT
Ahmedabad lead 12-11
Ahmedabad further assert their dominance after the break but then Chennai strike back with a super point. Akhin feints, Naveen shoots. But immediately, Ahmedabad strike back with a super point of their own by Shon.
Shon T John the star of the first set so far.
- 6 Feb 2022 1:44 PM GMT
Ahmedabad lead 8-7
Brazilian Bruno Da Silva the star of the show so far, Chennai protecting their lead on the back of his sizzling attacking play. Now Ahmedabad fight back! Shon gets 2 points on the trot to get Ahmedabad into the lead for the first time.
- 6 Feb 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Chennai take 4-1 lead
Ahmedabad serve first. Chennai block successfully and restore parity, and then take an early lead.
- 6 Feb 2022 1:35 PM GMT
Starting XIs
Basak Koc says Chennai looks to be stronger team on paper. The two teams step out. Here we go!
- 6 Feb 2022 1:27 PM GMT
PVL format and rules
Minutes to go for the match.
Hyderabad won the first 4 sets yesterday but could not win the 5th set and clinch the bonus point.
- 6 Feb 2022 1:12 PM GMT
Teams
Ahmedabad Defenders Squad: Ryan Meehan, Rodrigo Villalboa, Muthusamy Appavu, Shon T John, Manoj, Hardeep Singh, Prabhakaran S, S Santosh, Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary, Sanju Prakash, Prasanna Raja AA.
Chennai Blitz Squad: Fernando David Gonzalez, Bruno Da Silva, Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob, Mohan Ukkrapandian, GR Vaishnav, Mohit Bheem Sehrawat, Azmat Ullah, Kanagraj, Pinnamma Prashant, Amit, Jobin Varghese.