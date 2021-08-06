Aditi Ashok delivered an outstanding performance today at the Tokyo Olympics, putting her just one step away from an Olympic medal. From the Indian women's hockey team's tough fight to Wrestling, events Let's take a look at what happened on Day 14 of the Olympics in Tokyo.

Golf

Aditi Ashok is one step away from a medal. Aditi Ashok is on the second spot following the third round of Individual Stroke Play. Tomorrow is the final round, and Aditi has a chance to win a medal. Meanwhile, another Indian golfer, Diksha Dagar, is now on T51 position.





Hockey

The Indian women's hockey team loses 3-4 to Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.





Athletics

Today in Tokyo, Team India set an Asian record in the Men's 4x400 Relay. The Team of Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammad Anas, and Arokia Rajiv placed fourth in Group B with timing of 3:00.25. Sadly, India was unable to advance to the following round.





Gurpreet Singh, the Indian race walker, was unable to complete the men's 50km race walking final of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, dropping out after competing for approximately 35Km due to cramping in the sweltering heat and humidity of Sapporo Odori Park in Tokyo. Gurpreet was 49th at the halfway point of 25 kilometres, with a time of 2:01:54.





Priyanka Goswami of India finished 17th out of 58 competitors, while Bhawna Jat finished 32nd. They both failed to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.









Wrestling

After winning two rounds, Indian men's freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia lost in the semifinal of Men's 65kg at the Tokyo Olympics, falling 5-12 to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev. He will compete for the bronze medal tomorrow.





Seema Bisla, the Indian women's freestyle wrestler in the 50kg category, was defeated by Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics by 1-3.





