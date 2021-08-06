Tokyo Olympics: Indian hockey team goes down against Great Britain in bronze medal match

The Indian women's hockey team concedes a 3-4 defeat against the Rio 2016 gold medallist Great Britain in the Bronze medal match of Tokyo Olympics at Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.

India held mighty Great Britain in the first quarter which ended up being a deadlock. A minute into the second quarter, the British side led an attack from the right flank. ES Rayer tries to cross pass the ball inside the Indian circle and deflects from the stick of Deep Grace Ekka to give the opponent a lead. Into the 23rd minute of the match, Sarah Robertson found another field goal which gave Great Britain 2-0 lead.

India, however, fell back soon and within three minutes Gurjeet converted two perfectly navigated penalty corners into goals to equalise at 2-2. Just a minute left before the first half conclusion, Vandana Katariya slammed a goal past to give India an edge before half-time.

GB IN THE LEAD



Great Britain convert a Penalty Corner to get ahead in the final quarter. India need to pull one back quickly.



5 minutes into Q3, a barrage of attack led by the Great Britain side equalised the scoreline as Hollie Pearne-Webb, the captain scored a goal to make it 3-3. Savita Punia kept on proving her worth as she went on to save several shots into the goal. Into the first minute of the fourth quarter, Udita was handed a yellow card but Nisha's commitment was unflinching who foiled a British PC through her first rush. However soon they won back four consecutive PCs and converted the last one to get a slender lead with just 13 minutes left into the match. India failed to regain the momentum with time running down to the full-time buzzer.

