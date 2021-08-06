Team India were sensational on the track today and managed to create an Asian Record in Men's 4x400 Relay. The team comprising Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammad Anas, and Arokia Rajiv finished fourth in the Group B heat with a time of 3:00.25.





Muhammad Anas and Amoj Jacob's sprints were the highlights for Team India who finished just behind Poland, Jamaica, and Belgium. The three countries have directly qualified for the final. India, however, are placed ninth and missed out on a final by just one place as only the next best two are selected following the top three teams in each Heat.



Group A was significantly stronger with USA, Botswana, Trinidad and Tobago securing direct qualification. The next two slots went to Italy and Netherlands who finished with times better than India (2:58.91 and 2:59.06 respectively). With that being said, the men's relay team can be very proud of the effort they've put in today!

More updates to follow.