Gurpreet Singh cramps under gruelling Tokyo heat, fails to finish 50km race walking final

Indian race walker Gurpreet Singh could not finish the men's 50km race walking final of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday and dropped out of the race after competing for around 35Km as he cramped amid the gruelling heat and humidity the Sapporo Odori Park in Tokyo. At the halfway mark of 25km, Gurpreet lay in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54.

Poland's Dawid Tomala of Poland was in charge of the competition at the 30km mark and did not let his lead slip away. At one point, he extended his lead to over three minutes, despite being in incredible discomfort as he crossed the finish line. Dawid Tomala became the Olympic champion with the timing of 3:50:08. Germany's Jonathan Hilbert clinched silver with 3:50:44, while Canada's Evan Dunfee bagged the bronze with a timing of 3:50:59.



Gurpreet Singh failed to finish at the Tokyo Olympics

Gurpreet Singh was India's sole competitor in the Men's 50km racewalk finals. Singh clocked 3:59:42, managing to breach the four-hour mark at the national championships in February this year



Earlier on Thursday, India's KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul had a disappointing show in the men's 20m race walk as they were not able to finish even in the top ten. Sandeep finished at the 23rd spot, while Rahul and Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots, respectively.

Indian women Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami will be in action later today in the women's 20km race walking finals.





