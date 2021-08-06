Tokyo Olympics: Seema Bisla loses in first round; hopes on repechage

The final Indian women's freestyle wrestler in the fray, Seema Bisla, too failed to impress and lost her very first bout at the Tokyo Olympics 1-3 against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi.

It was a rather slow-paced bout with neither of the wrestlers wanting to play the role of the aggressor. The only point of the first half went to the Tunisian after Seema was handed a passivity penalty and failed to do anything noteworthy in those 30 seconds.

The second was a tad bit more aggressive than the first. The Tunisian raced to a 2-0 lead by pushing the Indian out of the mat at the very start of the second round. Seema Bisla, who was yet again handed a passivity penalty, this time manage to push Sarra Hamdi out of the mat with a strong leg hold managed to win her first point of the bout to bring down the deficit to 1-2.

But, the Tunisian once again pushed Seema Bisla out to take the match 3-1.

Seema Bisla will wait and hope that Sarra Hamdi makes it into the final, which looks very unlikely, to get a shot at the bronze medal via repechage.