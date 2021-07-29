Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 6 Roundup: Sindhu, Atanu and Satish Shine on Day 6 for India
With strong performances in badminton, archery, and hockey, the chase for another medal continues
Day six appeared to be a good day for India, with the country winning most of the events and losing only in a few. India's chances of winning a medal are improving. Let's take a look at what happened today on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Golf
Anirban Lahiri started getting his Tokyo Olympics off to a good start, carding a 4-under 67 in the first round to tie for eighth place on Thursday. Udayan, on the other hand, had a terrible day at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing in last place today, but Udayan still has a chance to make a comeback with three rounds remaining.
Also, today Golfer, Diksha Dagar qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, earlier when Aditi Ashok qualified she was on the 5th reserve in the list.
Shooting
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat of India finished 5th and 25th, respectively, in the precision round of the 25m Pistol Women's event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Manu is looking promising as she has regained her form showing good performance today.
Archery
On Thursday, India's Ace men's archer Atanu Das defeated London 2012 Olympic Gold medalist Oh Jinhek by 6-5 in the Round of 16 elimination of men's individual archery. Atanu made a comeback and seemed confident today. Atanu has reached the quarterfinals of the men's individual archery.
Sailing
Nethra Kumanan had a decent performance in race 8, finishing in 20th place in the women's one person dinghy - laser radial event. She is currently ranked 31st overall.
Vishnu finished 23rd in Laser Race 08 on Thursday. Race 9 and 10 are scheduled for July 30.
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished seventh in Race 6 of the men's skiff 49er but remained in 17th place overall at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. There are still chances of a comeback as six more races are remaining.
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh made history today by finishing 11th in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls. The Indian Army duo got the best performance for India in rowing at the Olympics.
Boxing
Satish Kumar, India's first Olympic boxer in the superheavyweight category, began his first campaign with a victory in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Satish defeated Jamaican Ricardo Brown by 4-1.
India's renowned boxer and London Olympics bronze medalist, Mary Kom was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after losing to Colombian pugilist and Rio 2016 bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia in the Round of 16. Mary Kom lost in a 3-2 decision. Although everyone was saddened by Mary Kom's defeat, she bids farewell to the Tokyo Olympics with a bright smile, displaying the sportsman spirit which became the highlight of the day.
Badminton
PV Sindhu extends her winning streak in the Tokyo Olympics, after defeating Danish player Mia Blichfeldt in straight sets, 21-15, 21-13. With the victory, she advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's singles event. In the quarterfinals, she will face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
Hockey
Indian men's hockey team beat 2016 Rio Olympic champions Argentina by 3 -1 at Tokyo on Thursday. India will now face Japan in their final group stage game tomorrow at 3 PM IST.
Swimming
Sajan Prakash was unable to advance to the 100m butterfly semi-finals. Indian swimmer, Sajan Prakash, finished second in Heat 2 of the Men's 100m Butterfly cloaked 53.54s but did not advance to the semi-finals as he finished 46th overall.
