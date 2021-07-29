Day six appeared to be a good day for India, with the country winning most of the events and losing only in a few. India's chances of winning a medal are improving. Let's take a look at what happened today on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri started getting his Tokyo Olympics off to a good start, carding a 4-under 67 in the first round to tie for eighth place on Thursday. Udayan, on the other hand, had a terrible day at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing in last place today, but Udayan still has a chance to make a comeback with three rounds remaining.

Also, today Golfer, Diksha Dagar qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, earlier when Aditi Ashok qualified she was on the 5th reserve in the list.





Shooting

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat of India finished 5th and 25th, respectively, in the precision round of the 25m Pistol Women's event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Manu is looking promising as she has regained her form showing good performance today.





🇮🇳 Women's 25m pistol qualification rankings after the 'Precision' leg 👇



5️⃣th - Manu Bhaker (292/300)

2️⃣5️⃣th - Rahi Sarnobat (287/300)



Top eight shooters with a combined score of 'Precision' and 'Rapid' rounds will advance to the final round! 🎯#Olympics | #Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 29, 2021

read the full match report here





Archery

On Thursday, India's Ace men's archer Atanu Das defeated London 2012 Olympic Gold medalist Oh Jinhek by 6-5 in the Round of 16 elimination of men's individual archery. Atanu made a comeback and seemed confident today. Atanu has reached the quarterfinals of the men's individual archery.





Read the full match report here





Sailing

Nethra Kumanan had a decent performance in race 8, finishing in 20th place in the women's one person dinghy - laser radial event. She is currently ranked 31st overall.





#SAILING Nethra Kumanan finishes 22nd in Race 7 and 20th in Race 8, of the Women's One Person Dinghy Laser Radial.



She will be competing in the remaining two races tomorrow.#BetterEveryday #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #Olympics — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 29, 2021









Vishnu finished 23rd in Laser Race 08 on Thursday. Race 9 and 10 are scheduled for July 30.





#Sailing Update



Vishnu finishes Laser Race 08 at 23rd spot



Race 09 and 10 are scheduled for 30 July#Tokyo2020#Olympics #Cheer4India — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2021





KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished seventh in Race 6 of the men's skiff 49er but remained in 17th place overall at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. There are still chances of a comeback as six more races are remaining.





#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Sailing

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 5-6 Results



Indian pair of K C Ganapathy @ganavarunsail and @VarunThakkar100 climb the ladder to claim 16th place in Race 5 and 7th place in Race 6. Bravo team 👏🙌 #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/wi9S2rK2o2 — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 29, 2021







Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh made history today by finishing 11th in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls. The Indian Army duo got the best performance for India in rowing at the Olympics.





While celebrating other wins at #Tokyo2020, let's not forget #ArjunJat & #ArvindSingh, who did not even know about rowing before joining the Indian Army.



The Naib Subedars put up India's best performance in #Rowing at #Olympics, finishing 11th in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls. pic.twitter.com/SpyvjlGa50 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021

Read the full match report here





Boxing

Satish Kumar, India's first Olympic boxer in the superheavyweight category, began his first campaign with a victory in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Satish defeated Jamaican Ricardo Brown by 4-1.





🥊 #SatishKumar defeats Jamaica's Ricardo Brown to make it to the quarterfinals!



🇮🇳 4⃣ - 1⃣ 🇯🇲



Satish is the first Indian boxer to compete in the Super Heavyweight category at the #Olympics.#Tokyo2020 | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/tBQJsSxjjK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021

Read the full match report here





India's renowned boxer and London Olympics bronze medalist, Mary Kom was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after losing to Colombian pugilist and Rio 2016 bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia in the Round of 16. Mary Kom lost in a 3-2 decision. Although everyone was saddened by Mary Kom's defeat, she bids farewell to the Tokyo Olympics with a bright smile, displaying the sportsman spirit which became the highlight of the day.





"Some sports have legends, some have Mary Kom."



The legendary boxer from #IND gave it her all and then bowed out with a smile on her face 🙌



Some champion stuff right there! 🙇#Tokyo2020 | #BestOfTokyo | #Boxing | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion @MangteC pic.twitter.com/P8hStrvU9n — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 29, 2021







Badminton

PV Sindhu extends her winning streak in the Tokyo Olympics, after defeating Danish player Mia Blichfeldt in straight sets, 21-15, 21-13. With the victory, she advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's singles event. In the quarterfinals, she will face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.





Unstoppable!



Sindhu wins the second game 21-13, moves to the next round🔥#Badminton | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3NlQbPl4Mp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021

Read the full match report here





Hockey

Indian men's hockey team beat 2016 Rio Olympic champions Argentina by 3 -1 at Tokyo on Thursday. India will now face Japan in their final group stage game tomorrow at 3 PM IST.





A memorable win for Indian hockey over the Olympic champions Argentina at #Tokyo2020.



SCORE: 🇮🇳 3 - 1 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/AeWgzr8UGB — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021

Read the full match report here





Swimming

Sajan Prakash was unable to advance to the 100m butterfly semi-finals. Indian swimmer, Sajan Prakash, finished second in Heat 2 of the Men's 100m Butterfly cloaked 53.54s but did not advance to the semi-finals as he finished 46th overall.





#SWIMMING | Sajan Prakash fails to make it to the Semifinals of the 100m Butterfly, finishing second in his Heat and 46th overall.



The 27-year-old's time (53.45s) is his second-best, and the country's third-best in the event.#BetterEveryday #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 29, 2021

Read the full match report here



