Satish Kumar, India's first boxer in the superheavyweight category at the Olympic games, started his debut campaign with a victory in the round of 16 stages at the Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old won his bout against Jamaican, Ricardo Brown, with a scoreline of 4-1.

🥊 #SatishKumar defeats Jamaica's Ricardo Brown to make it to the quarterfinals!



🇮🇳 4⃣ - 1⃣ 🇯🇲



Satish is the first Indian boxer to compete in the Super Heavyweight category at the #Olympics.#Tokyo2020 | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/tBQJsSxjjK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021

In the first round, both the boxers started cautiously and weren't overly aggressive in their approach. Satish Kumar was quick on his feet and used it to his advantage against the taller Ricardo Brown. Satish ensured that he stayed away from the reach of the Jamaican and used his speed which was the key as he won the opening round with a unanimous decision.

