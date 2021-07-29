Boxing
Tokyo Olympics - Boxer Satish Kumar starts his campaign with a victory!!
Satish Kumar won the bout with a 4-1 scoreline against Ricardo Brown from Jamaica
Satish Kumar, India's first boxer in the superheavyweight category at the Olympic games, started his debut campaign with a victory in the round of 16 stages at the Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old won his bout against Jamaican, Ricardo Brown, with a scoreline of 4-1.
In the first round, both the boxers started cautiously and weren't overly aggressive in their approach. Satish Kumar was quick on his feet and used it to his advantage against the taller Ricardo Brown. Satish ensured that he stayed away from the reach of the Jamaican and used his speed which was the key as he won the opening round with a unanimous decision.
The second round started with the Jamaican coming out aggressively but didn't manage to land many clean hits. Kumar kept drawing his opponent away from the center and landed a few but effective punches as he won the second round as well.
It was clear that Ricardo needed a big third round and he showed his intent right from the start of the round. Satish Kumar was smart in his approach as he managed to stay away from the Jamaican's reach which frustrated his opponent. Satish then landed a couple of punches on the counter with Ricardo struggling to get into any rhythm.
Satish Kumar knew he had done enough as he won the bout with a wide split of 4-1 and will advance to the quarterfinal stage of the Tokyo Olympics.