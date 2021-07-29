Archery
Archer Atanu Das beats Olympic gold medallist in shoot off to reach 1/8 elimination
In a spectacular shoot off, Atanu Das beats London Olympics gold medallist Oh Jinhyek in 1/16 eliminations of men's individual archery.
India's top men's archer Atanu Das beats London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Korea's Oh Jinhyek by 6-5 in 1/16 eliminations of men's individual archery at Tokyo Olympics.
Competing against the London Olympics men's individual gold medallist archer, Das started with 8, followed up with another 8 and fished with 9 in Set 1. In Set 2, Atanu shot 9, 9, 9 which went into a split of 27-27. He continued with 9, 9 and 9 again for another split set. Atanu shot 8, 9 and 10 to win Set 4 27-22. In the final set drama ensued as he shot 10, 9, 9 to split the set again at 28-28.
A shoot out followed where Atanu shot 10 a and Jinhyuk shot 9 to win the match.
Jinhyek shot 8, 9, 9 in Set 1 to win it 26-25. He followed up with 9, 10, 8 in Set 2. In Set 3, Jinhyek shot 8, 10, 9. He continued with 9, 7 and a sub-par 6 in Set 4. He shot 10, 9, 9 in Set 5.
Earlier, Atanu Das defeated Chinese Taipei's Olympics men's team silver medallist Deng Yu-Cheng by 6-4 in the 1/32 elimination of men's individual archery at Tokyo Olympics.