Swimmer Sajan Prakash finishes in 2nd place in Men's 100 Butterfly Heat 2

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash finished at 2nd place in the Heat 2 of Men's 100m Butterfly on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old clocked a timing of 53.45 seconds, behind Abeku Jackson of Ghana who clocked 53.39s.

He became the second Indian after Ankur Poseria, to compete in the 100m butterfly event. Poseria had competed in the 2008 Beijing Games, where he finished at the 57th position.

Prakash has created a milestone as the only Indian swimmer to compete in two Olympic Games.



Earlier, Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semifinals after finishing fourth in Heat 2 on Monday. Prakash, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.

The other Indians at the Olympics, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj have already exited the competition.



