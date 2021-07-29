Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Rowing
Tokyo Olympics: Indian rowers finish at 11th position producing best-ever result at the Games
Rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh end a historic run by placing 11th in the Finals B of Men's Lightweight Double Sculls event,
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh produced the best-ever performance for the country at the Olympics with an 11th finish in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Both, Arjun and Arvind finished 5th in Final B at the Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday with the timing of 6:29.66 ahead of Norway, who did not start.
The rowers had made India proud while also making history in the process by being the first Indian rowers to qualify for Semi-Finals A/B. The Indian duo started slowly in the heats by finishing 16.59 seconds behind the group winners, which sent them to the repechage round, where they redeemed themselves and finished third.
Next Story