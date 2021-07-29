Tokyo Olympics: Indian rowers finish at 11th position producing best-ever result at the Games

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh produced the best-ever performance for the country at the Olympics with an 11th finish in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Both, Arjun and Arvind finished 5th in Final B at the Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday with the timing of 6:29.66 ahead of Norway, who did not start.

Two Indian Army rowers silently create history at #Tokyo2020.



Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish 11th in the men's lightweight double sculls event which is 🇮🇳's best-ever result in rowing at the #Olympics. pic.twitter.com/81M5rMe1PM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2021

The rowers had made India proud while also making history in the process by being the first Indian rowers to qualify for Semi-Finals A/B. The Indian duo started slowly in the heats by finishing 16.59 seconds behind the group winners, which sent them to the repechage round, where they redeemed themselves and finished third.





