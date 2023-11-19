Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 19: Gaganjeet Bhullar wins Indonesian Masters title
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various sports happening across the world on November 19.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch updates:
Live Updates
- 19 Nov 2023 10:45 AM GMT
I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong registers first win of the season
Shillong Lajong finally registered their first win of the season after three consecutive draws. They won 3-1 against one of the top teams of the league Gokulam Kerala in a home game.
In the meantime, Gokulam Kerala's unbeaten run of four matches came to an end with this lose. They have 10 points in 5 matches.
- 19 Nov 2023 10:15 AM GMT
Asian Para Archery Championships & CQT 2024: Sheetal Devi tops the qualification
World's first female armless archer Sheetal Devi topped the qualification round with 684 in women's compound event at Asian Para Archery Championships, which is also doubling up as Continential Qualifying Tournament.
In the men's compound event, Rakesh Kumar is ranked third with 692 whereas Pooja finished second in the women's recurve event with 601.
This event is also providing Paris Paralympics quota place for all the archers. India has already secured 6 quota places from World Championships and will try to add few more at this event.
- 19 Nov 2023 10:13 AM GMT
Hyderabad FC's ISL game vs Mohun Bagan SG shifted to Bhubaneswar
The Indian Super League (ISL) game between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, scheduled on December 2 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, has been shifted to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Hyderabad-based club stated in a social media post on Sunday.
The Bridge understood that the club has taken the decision due to security reason, as the Telangana assembly election results will be declared on December 3.
- 19 Nov 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Gaganjeet Bhullar claims maiden International Series title in Indonesia
Ace Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar claimed his 11th victory on the Asian Tour and first-ever International Series title at Indonesian Masters 2023 at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Jakarta.
Gaganjeet (-24) won this title with the lead of five under par against the second best player, compatriot Karandeep Kochhar (-19). REPORT
- 19 Nov 2023 8:10 AM GMT
Asian Men’s Qualifier: Men's rugby team finishes 7th, misses Paris Olympics quota
Indian men's Rugby team registered their first win of the tournament, they won 12-7 against Singapore in the 7th-8th Place match.
Earlier today, they lost 12-15 in a very close match against Thailand in the Plate Semifinal.
Like women's team, India men team also missed out on Paris Olympics quota place.
- 19 Nov 2023 7:51 AM GMT
Shahin wins silver at Junior Asian Judo Championships 2023
Judoka Shahin Rajakbhai won a silver medal in women's 57kg weight category at the Junior Asian Judo Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This was India's second medal in the event.
Earlier, Leishangthem Nungshithoi Chanu won a bronze medal for finishing joint third with Yerezhepova Aruzhan Kazakhstan in the women's 52kg weight category.
- 19 Nov 2023 7:50 AM GMT
Asian Women’s Qualifier: Women's rugby team finishes 6th, misses Paris Olympics quota
Indian women's rugby team finished sixth after they lost 0-39 against Kazakhstan in the 5th-6th place match on Sunday.
Earlier, the Indian team could not make it to the semifinals after losing their two group stage matches against China and Hong Kong.
India missed out on Paris Olympics quota place.
- 19 Nov 2023 7:35 AM GMT
Analysis: How India edged edged out Kuwait in FIFA WC qualifier
It was the third time India took on Kuwait in a span of four months, but this time around, it sparked a joyous celebration among the Indian fans, overseas and home.
As the referee blew the whistle for the final time at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on November 16, the Blue Tigers had secured their first FIFA World Cup qualifier win outside India in 22 years!
Vying for a top two finish in a group of four teams over six games; this win and the consequent addition of three points was crucial, and it set the tone right going into the big one against the Qataris. Read full analysis by John Matthew
- 19 Nov 2023 7:33 AM GMT
HS Prannoy lands in Shenzhen for China Masters with damaged luggage
HS Prannoy arrived in Shenzhen on Sunday for his second tournament after recovering from a back injury. But he landed in the Chinese city for the China Masters Super 750 without the 'zipper pulls' due to a poor quality of kitbag.
He wondered how he would go back home once the tournament ends. Prannoy, the Asian Games bronze medallist, lost in the second round of Japan Masters Super 500 against Chou Tien Chen last week.
- 19 Nov 2023 7:31 AM GMT
What happened on November 18?Here are the top developments happened on November 18. Find the full details here