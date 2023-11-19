FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Sports18 to broadcast India vs Qatar game live

The Indian men's football team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier second round match against Qatar on November 21 will be broadcast live on Sports18. The match is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Sports18 has secured the broadcasting rights for all of India's FIFA World Cup qualifier home matches.

The live streaming of these matches, including India's home game against Qatar, will be available on Jio Cinema.

There is a high hope on the Indian team after their 1-0 victory over Kuwait in an away game on November 16 at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City in their first Group A match. Manvir Singh scored the winner.

This was India's first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifier overseas in 22 years.

Indian team will face the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar with the aim of getting three points and will hope to secure a place on top of the Group A, also featuring Afghanistan, who suffered a 1-8 defeat to Qatar in their last meeting on Thursday.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the third round.