ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC's Dec 2 clash against Mohun Bagan SG shifted to Bhubaneswar

The Indian Super League (ISL) game between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, scheduled on December 2 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, has been shifted to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Hyderabad-based club stated in a social media post on Sunday.

The club has not cited the reason for moving the game to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which is also the home ground of Odisha FC. However, it is understood that the club has taken the decision due to security reason, as the Telangana assembly election results will be declared on December 3.

The ISL is currently observing a 18-day international break. Hyderabad FC will play next against Kerala Blasters when the 2023-24 season resumes on November 25.

All season ticket holders will receive an update on the same, soon...

Hyderabad FC made a poor start to the ongoing season, as the club is still searching for its first win after playing six matches. The club has lost three and played out a draw in the remaining three. Currently, the club is reeling at second place from the bottom for playing a game less than bottom-placed Punjab FC.

Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG, on the other hand, is currently placed in the third position with 12 points in four matches. The Kolkata club remains undefeated this season.

Hyderabad FC's campaign this season is plagued with controversies since the All India Football Federation (AIFF) imposed a transfer ban on the club in November last year following a FIFA order in the aftermath of a contract dispute involving Spanish midfielder Nestor Jesus Gordillo.

The club received another transfer ban from FIFA on November 16, 2023, due to its failure to clear salary and dues.