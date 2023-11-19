Gaganjeet Bhullar clinches maiden International Series title at Indonesian Masters

Gaganjeet Bhullar secured a dominant win at the BNI Indonesian Masters on Sunday, claiming his 11th Asian Tour victory and first title of the International Series at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Indian golfer showcased his prowess with a final-round 67, finishing at an impressive 24-under par 260. Bhullar's victory was highlighted by a comfortable five-stroke lead over his compatriot, Karandeep Kochhar, who carded a commendable 63 to finish at 19-under par.

Bhullar's stellar performance throughout the tournament included a standout third-round score of eight-under-par 63, providing him with a commanding seven-shot lead heading into the final day.



The seasoned golfer, with previous wire-to-wire victories at the Macau Open in 2012 and 2017, as well as the 2013 Indonesia Open, led the pack in all four rounds, leaving no room for doubt about his pursuit of an 11th Asian Tour triumph – a record-setting achievement for an Indian player.

The climax of Bhullar's triumph came with an eagle three at the 18th hole, sealing the Asian Tour’s International Series finale in spectacular fashion. The victory propelled Bhullar from 46th place to eighth on the final International Series order of merit, underlining his consistency and skill throughout the series.

While American golfer Andy Ogletree had already secured the International Series order of merit before the Jakarta event, Bhullar's win solidified his position and earned him a well-deserved place on the LIV Golf circuit for the upcoming year.