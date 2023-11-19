Senior Men's National C'ship 2023: Odisha, Haryana, Tamil Nadu win by big margins on Day 3

Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Odisha won their respective matches on the third day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The first match of the day saw Karnataka beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 5-0. The goalscorers for Karnataka were captain Gowda Sheshe (33’), Yathish kumar. B (43’), Nachappa Ir (47’), Abharan Sudev B (56’), and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (60’).

Haryana defeated Gujarat by 22-1 in the second game. The goal fest was commenced by Haryana’s Deepak (4’), followed by goals from captain Sumit (6’), Antil Vishal (9’, 38’), Sanjay (10’, 27’, 29’, 34’, 45+’, 57’), Kohinoorpreet Singh (11’), Abhishek (13’, 17’, 21’, 51’), Mandeep Mor (15+’), Rajant (18’, 42’), Manpreet (23’), Yashdeep Siwach (33’, 60’), Joginder Singh (38’). The only goal for Gujarat was scored by Yash Mahendrabhai Rathod (44’).

Tamil Nadu defeated Himachal Pradesh by 13-1 in the next match. The goalscorers for Tamil Nadu were BP Somanna (4’), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (5’, 48’, 51’), Pruthvi G.M (8’), Kanagaraj Selvaraj (9’, 28’, 50’), C Dinesh Kumar (11’, 57’), Karthi S (27’, 34’), Sundarapandi (44’). Shubham (55’) scored the lone goal for Himachal.

The fourth match ended with Delhi beating Telangana by 6-1. Abhishek Rana (7’), Rahul Gharai (22’), Aman Khan (40’), Captain Gursimran Singh (57’), and Vashudev (58’, 60’) scored to build a comfortable lead for Delhi. Meanwhile, Bhavani Ranjit Chand (49’) managed to score a consolation goal for Telangana.

The last game of the day witnessed the Odisha beat Arunachal Pradesh 27-0. Xess Nilam Sanjeep (2’, 3’, 15’, 32’), Matiyas Dang (4’, 34’, 47’, 54’, 60’), Ashis Kumar Topno (11’, 25’, 49’), Kujur Prasad (13’, 14’, 39’), Lakra Shilanand (18’, 22’, 35’, 44’), Captain Amit Rohidas (20’, 37’, 53’), Rosan Minz (25’), Kerobin Lakra (28’), Rajin Kandulna (37’, 51’), and Nag Prajukt (56’) scored in the victory for Hockey Association of Odisha.