Indian Sports LIVE, December 11: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE, December 11
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 11.
This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 11 Dec 2023 9:03 AM GMT
Pro Tennis League: Gurgaon Sapphires win season 5
Gurgaon Sapphires became the first team in the history of the Harven Pro Tennis League (PTL) to win back-to-back titles when they beat Ichiban Samurai in the final at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. It took their tally to two titles as they triumphed 81-56 in the final played under the lights at the RK Khanna Stadium - REPORT
- 11 Dec 2023 9:01 AM GMT
Indian hockey teams depart to Spain for five nations tournament
Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh has set his eyes on climbing up the FIH rankings, while his female counterpart Savita hopes to iron out the kinks ahead of next month's Olympic Qualifiers at the 5 Nations tournament in Spain - REPORT
- 11 Dec 2023 6:45 AM GMT
Gokulam Kerala continues to use EMS Stadium despite no renewal of contract
Gokulam Kerala allegedly violated its contract with Kozhikode Corporation as it continues to use the EM Stadium despite the corporation not renewing the contract due to the club's utter failure to maintain the stadium. The municipality has also drawn criticism for its inability to protect its assets.
The fiasco between Gokulam Kerala and the Kozhikode Corporation came into the limelight in April this year when the club left the flood light in poor condition and the venue dirty. Several equipment in the venue were left broken too.
- 11 Dec 2023 6:02 AM GMT
In the AFC Cup, Odisha FC takes on Bashundhara Kings in a must-win game. The winner of this match Group D match will advance to the next round. Mohun Bagan Super Giant faces Maziya SC, who has already been eliminated, in a dead rubber.
In PKL, Jaipur Pink Panthers face table-toppers Gujarat Giants at 8 PM, while Bengaluru Bulls will go up against second-placed Bengal Warriors.
- 11 Dec 2023 5:58 AM GMT
Here are the top developments that happened on December 10. Find the full details here
Om Prakash Chouhan triumphs in SSP Chawrasia Invitational - REPORT
Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto wins the Guwahati Masters Women's Doubles title - REPORT
'My mom was in tears': Vrinda Dinesh narrates the story of Rs 1.3 crore WPL deal - READ INTERVIEW