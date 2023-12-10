Indian Sports LIVE, December 10: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 10.
This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 10 Dec 2023 6:16 AM GMT
Sports Authority of India issues strict guidelines after shooter lost thumb
Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued strict guidelines on the use of air cylinders after a national-level shooter lost his left thumb when he was filling the 10m air pistol cylinder, with compressed air exploded on December 2.
SAI, the nodal authority managing Olympic sports in India, urged shooters not to use any air cylinders aged more than 10 years. Any shooter failing to adhere to this guideline will face action.
- 10 Dec 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Wrestling Federation of India elections to be held on December 21
The much-awaited election date for the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be held on December 21 and the results will be announced on the same day, said the returning officer for the polls on Saturday.
A statement issued by the office of the returning officer, Justice (retd) MM Kumar said polling, counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on the same day and the result of the elections shall be subject to the outcome of the writ petition pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
- 10 Dec 2023 5:45 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will look for their third title of the year as they play in the final of the Guwahati Masters Super 100.
In ISL, NorthEast United FC takes on Hyderabad FC.
In the FIVB Club World Championship, Sir Sicoma Perugia faces Itambe Minal in the final in Bengaluru.
In the PKL, Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas, while Dabang Delhi face off against Haryana Steelers.
In IWL, Sports Odisha will go up against East Bengal.
- 10 Dec 2023 5:34 AM GMT
What happened on December 9?
